Juventus v Fiorentina: Official Line-Ups

Juventus will look to continue their unbeaten start to the Serie A season when they welcome struggling rivals Fiorentina to the Allianz Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Bianconeri have registered six victories and six draws from their opening 12 league matches under Andrea Pirlo, and recent history suggests the home side will add to that tally given the Viola haven’t picked up a win in Turin since 2008.

It also doesn’t help that Fiorentina enter Tuesday’s match winless in their last eight Serie A matches as new coach Cesare Prandelli continues to search for his first victory since taking over in November.

Juventus: Szczesny; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Chiesa, McKennie, Bentancur, Ramsey; Morata, Ronaldo

Fiorentina: Dragowski; Caceres, Milenkovic, Pezzella, Igor, Biraghi; Amrabat, Borja Valero, Castrovilli; Ribery, Vlahovic