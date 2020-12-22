Juventus v Fiorentina: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Fiorentina face their most dreaded Serie A foes on Tuesday night when they travel north to Turin to take on champions Juventus (kick-off 20:45).

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Juventus (4-4-2): Szczesny; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Bonucci, Danilo; Ramsey, McKennie, Bentancur, Chiesa; Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Unavailable: Arthur, Chiellini.

Fiorentina (3-5-2): Dragowski; Milenkovic, Ger. Pezzella, Igor; Lirola, Bonaventura, Amrabat, Castrovilli, Biraghi; Vlahovic, Ribery.

Unavailable: Duncan, Eysseric.

KEY STATISTICS

– Juventus are the side against which Fiorentina have lost the most games (78) and conceded the most goals (266) in Serie A. On the other hand, only against AC Milan (54) have the Bianconeri drawn more top flight meetings than against the Viola (51).

– Juventus have won five of their last six Serie A meetings against Fiorentina (D1), keeping a clean sheet five times – in their top flight history, only against Inter (62) have they kept more clean sheets than against the Viola (58).

– Juventus have found the net in their last 34 Serie A home games against Fiorentina – this is a record at home for a team against a single side in the competition.

– After the 4-0 win against Parma the last time out, Juventus could keep a clean sheet in two successive Serie A matches for the first time since June.

– Fiorentina are winless in the last eight Serie A matches: they last recorded a longer such run in the competition in September 2019 (18).

– Fiorentina have failed to score in their last four Serie A away games: only three times in their top flight history have they recorded a longer run without a goal on the road: in 2004 (seven), 1948 (seven) and 1936 (six).

– After Bayer Leverkusen’s defeat on Saturday against Bayern Munich, Juventus are one of the two sides without a single defeat in Europe’s top five leagues in 2020/21 (the other being AC Milan).

– Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 33 Serie A goals in 2020 – only two players in the history of the competition have scored more league goals in a single calendar year (Felice Borel, 41 in 1933 and Gunnar Nordahl, 36 in 1950).

– Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo has scored three Serie A goals against Fiorentina, all from the penalty spot – against no other side has he scored more penalty goals in the Italian top-flight (level with Genoa).

– José Callejón has been involved in five goals in his last five Serie A meetings against Juventus (one goal and four assists) – however, the Spaniard is yet to score or assist a single league goal for Fiorentina