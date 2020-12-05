Juventus v Torino: Official Line-Ups

Torino’s early-season difficulties aren’t likely to become any easier this Saturday evening as they make the short trip across the city to take on Juventus in 2020/21’s first Derby della Mole.

La Vecchia Signora have lost just one of their last 28 Serie A meetings with Il Toro, winning 21 of those, with that defeat coming through goals from Fabio Quagliarella and Matteo Darmian in 2015.

History points towards a tough day’s work for the Granata. They’ve equalled their previous worst-ever start to a Serie A season this term – taking just six points from their nine games so far – and the last time they started so poorly they also met Juventus in Round 10, losing 4-0 on that occasion.

Juventus: Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt; Cuadrado, Bentancur, Rabiot, Chiesa; Kulusevski; Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Torino: Sirigu; Nkoulou, Lyanco, Rodriguez; Singo, Meite, Rincon, Linetty, Ansaldi; Belotti, Zaza.