Juventus v Torino: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Juventus welcome Torino across the city for the first Derby della Mole of the season on Saturday evening (kick-off 18:00), aiming to extend their recent dominance in this fixture.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Juventus (4-4-2): Szczesny; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Bonucci, Danilo; Kulusevski, Arthur, Rabiot, Chiesa; Dybala, Ronaldo.

Suspended: Morata.

Injured: Buffon, Demiral, Chiellini.

Torino (3-5-2): Sirigu; Izzo, Lyanco, Bremer; Singo, Meité, Rincon, Linetty, Rodriguez; Zaza, Belotti.

Unavailable: Baselli, Millico, Ujkani, Vojvoda, Lukic, Gojak, Verdi.

KEY STATISTICS

– Juventus have only lost one of their last 28 Serie A matches against Torino (W21 D6): that defeat coming in April 2015, 2-1 with Torino’s goals coming from Matteo Darmian and Fabio Quagliarella.

– Torino have lost more Serie A matches against Juventus than against any other team, 72 defeats in 150 games. The last time the Granata won a derby away from home against the Bianconeri in the Italian top flight was back in April 1995.

– In each of the last six home derbies against Torino in Serie A, Juventus have always scored at least one goal from the 80th minute onwards.

– Juventus have drawn five games in the current league season, the last time they drew at least six of their first 10 Serie A matches was back in 1965/66.

– With six points in nine games, Torino equalled the worst start in their history in Serie A (six also in 2002/03), when assuming three points for a win. In that season they lost the 10th game 4-0 against Juventus.

– This will be the fixture between the team that have conceded the most goals in the second half in Serie A this season (Torino, 16) and the side that conceded the fewest in the same period (Juventus, two).

– Juventus are averaging 4.9 passes per sequence, a record in Serie A this season, with an average sequence time of 13 seconds (another record). These are also higher values than Maurizio Sarri’s Juventus (4.6 passes and 11.9 seconds respectively).

– Andrea Pirlo could become the first coach, in his first top flight experience, to remain unbeaten in the first 10 Serie A games ever in the three points for a win era (including 3-0 win awarded v Napoli).

– Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 29 goals in Serie A in 2020: he could reach 30 goals in a single calendar league year for the ninth time in his career. In Serie A, only three players have reached this milestone with Juventus, the most recent Omar Sivori in 1961.

– Andrea Belotti (99) is close to score his 100th goal with Torino in all competitions. Since he joined with the Granata in 2015/16, only three Serie A players have reached this milestone with a single club: Ciro Immobile with Lazio, Edin Dzeko with Roma and Dries Mertens with Napoli.