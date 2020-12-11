Lazio v Hellas Verona: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Fresh from securing Champions League knockout football in midweek, Lazio take on Hellas Verona at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday night (kick-off 20:45).

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Lazio (3-5-2): Strakosha; Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Radu; Lazzari, Milinkovic-Savic, Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto, Fares; Immobile, Correa.

Unavailable: Muriqi, Patric, Proto, Vavro, Lulic.

Hellas Verona (3-4-2-1): Silvestri; Dawidowicz, Lovato, Magnani; Faraoni, Tameze, Veloso, Lazovic; Barak, Zaccagni; Di Carmine.

Suspended: Ceccherini.

Unavailable: Benassi, Cetin, Gunter, Kalinic, Udogie, Vieira.

KEY STATISTICS

– Lazio have won six of their last seven games against Verona in Serie A (D1), as many as in the previous 16 matches against them (D6 L4).

– Lazio have won 23 points out of 27 at home against Verona in the three points per win era, having scored 30 goals against them in the process: their best goals-per-game average (3.3) against sides they’ve faced at least three times at home since 1994/95.

– Lazio have conceded 17 goals after the first 10 games in Serie A this season, their worst tally at this stage in the competition since 1992/93 (18).

– Lazio have won only one of their five home games in Serie A this term (D2 L2), their worst tally since 2009/10, when they lost the sixth home match.

– Verona have conceded eight goals after the first 10 games in Serie A this season, as many as in the last campaign, only doing better at this stage back in 1984/85 (four), when they won the title at the end of the season.

– Verona won their last game on the road in Serie A against Atalanta, after a streak of nine draws and five defeats, last winning consecutive away top-flight games in 2014.

– Verona are one of only two teams yet to win a single point from losing positions, while Lazio are yet to lose a single point after taking the lead in Serie A this season.

– Lazio have scored the most goals in injury time in Serie A this term (three), while Verona are yet to score a goal after the 90th minute.

– Lazio forward Ciro Immobile has scored a goal in each of his last five league games; he scored his last hat-trick in Serie A in July against Verona, during a streak of scoring in six games in a row.

– Mattia Zaccagni has scored two goals in his last two games in Serie A, as many as in his previous 51 appearances; the only Verona midfielder to find the net (penalties excluded) in three Serie A matches in a row was Domenico Morfeo back in 2000 (considering only the three points per win era).