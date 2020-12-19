Lazio v Napoli: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Lazio aim to rectify a poor recent record in this fixture when they welcome Napoli to the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday night (kick-off 20:45).

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Lazio (3-5-2): Reina; Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Radu; Lazzari, Milinkovic-Savic, Escalante, Luis Alberto; Marusic; Correa, Immobile.

Unavailable: Fares, Lucas Leiva, Lulic, Proto, Vavro.

Napoli (4-2-3-1): Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Bakayoko, Fabian Ruiz; Lozano, Zielinski, Politano; Petagna.

Suspended: Insigne.

Unavailable: Osimhen, Mertens.

KEY STATISTICS

– Lazio have won only one of their last 10 Serie A matches against Napoli (D1, L8): 1-0 last January. This one is the only one of their last 17 matches in the competition in which the Biancocelesti kept a clean sheet against Napoli.

– Since 2010/11, Napoli have scored the most goals against Lazio in Serie A, 46, at an average of 2.3 goals per game.

– After six consecutive home defeats against Napoli in Serie A, Lazio won their last meeting against the Partenopei, in January; the last time the Biancocelesti collected two home wins in a row against their opponents in the competition was in 2012, under Edy Reja.

– Lazio are unbeaten in four of their last six Serie A matches against teams starting the matchday in the top five positions of the table (W1 D3 L2).

– Lazio have conceded 12 goals in six home games in 2020/21; only twice have they conceded more goals in their first seven Serie A home games in a single season: 16 in both 1934/35 and in 1948/49.

– Napoli lost their last league game against Inter; the last time the Partenopei have lost two Serie A matches in a row was in January.

– Napoli have conceded the fewest goals in away games in 2020/21: only Benevento’s Roberto Insigne and Inter’s Romelu Lukaku have scored on the road against them (excluding three goals in the awarded game against Juventus).

– Under Gennaro Gattuso (11 December 2019 – today), Lorenzo Insigne has missed only two matches in Serie A, both in 2020/21: a win against Atalanta and a defeat against Sassuolo.

– Lazio’s Ciro Immobile has scored in each of his last four Serie A matches against Napoli. In the era of three points per win, only Francesco Totti has found the net for more consecutive games against the Partenopei in the top flight (six between 1998 and 2009).

– Andrea Petagna scored his first Serie A goal against Lazio, in August 2016 with Atalanta. The Napoli striker has found the net four times in seven matches against the Biancocelesti (including one in each of the two most recent games).