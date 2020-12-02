Morata inspired Juventus make light work of Dynamo Kiev

Juventus, who had already confirmed their place in the knockout stages, recorded their fourth win of the Champions League group stages by beating Dynamo Kiev 3-0 at the Allianz Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Federico Chiesa scored his first goal for the club when he converted an Alvaro Morata cross to give Juventus the lead in the first half. Cristiano Ronaldo doubled the lead just before the hour, before the Spaniard put the result beyond doubt.

Andrea Pirlo took the chance to bring in some fresh faces to the side, with the likes of Alex Sandro, Rodrigo Bentancur and Weston Mckennie a run out in the starting XI.

The home side started the game as expected, dominating possession and putting pressure on the Dynamo Kiev back line and they made it count when Morata broke the offside trap and crossed an inviting ball for Chiesa to head into the far corner.

Shortly after Cristiano Ronaldo shook the crossbar following great play down the left hand side by Alex Sandro. Yet, despite Juventus have the upper hand in the early stages, Dynamo Kiev rallied towards the end of the opening period, with Wojciech Szczesny stopping Viktor Tsygankov once he latched onto a loose ball in the box.

Szczesny was called into action soon after the half time interval, parrying a threatening cross that almost snuck into the bottom corner. Ronaldo immediately replied at the other end and made it 2-0, turning in a loose ball at the end of some good play again involving Morata and Chiesa.

The dangerous duo combined again for the third goal with Chiesa sliding Morata through on goal and the Spaniard calmly placed the ball in to the corner of the net.

Andrea Pirlo took the chance to make some changes with one eye on this Saturday’s Derby della Mole against rivals Torino.

A real positive performance by the Bianconeri with crisp passing and free flowing football they have been craving for in recent weeks.