Nainggolan set for Cagliari return

Radja Nainggolan is set to make a return to Cagliari in the January transfer window.



The ‘Ninja’ sent Casteddu fans wild on Tuesday after changing his official Twitter account to announce himself as a Cagliari player once more.



Club president Tomasso Giulini expressed the importance of the signing, saying “the team aren’t doing well. We need quality but above all leadership,” in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport.



The Belgian midfielder, highly-respected on the island of Sardinia both on and off the pitch, is set to make a loan move back from Inter after struggling to force himself into Antonio Conte’s plans.



The news comes as the Rossoblu announced that Croatian midfielder Marko Rog, a key part of their starting eleven, is set to miss the remainder of the season with a cruciate knee ligament injury sustained in his side’s 3-2 defeat to Roma last time out.



The 32-year-old has played a bit part in the Nerazzurri’s season thus far, coming on to see games out, but will certainly do more than that for Cagliari where he was captain for the entirety of the 2019/20 season.



Casteddu need him too, having won only three times in Serie A this season – winless in their last seven – and sitting only four points above the drop-zone with the season set to recommence after the winter break