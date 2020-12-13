Napoli fight back to down Sampdoria

Napoli’s first Serie A match at the newly renamed Stadio Diego Armando Maradona ended with them taking three points despite having fallen behind to Sampdoria.

The Partenopei inaugurated the stadium in midweek with a draw against Real Sociedad in the Europa League but ensured that they got off to a winning start domestically under the new name.

Jakub Jankto put the Blucerchiati unexpectedly ahead in the first half, and it had looked as though Napoli might struggle to turn things around, but Gennaro Gattuso’s side fought back in the second half.

Hirving Lozano levelled things up within ten minutes of the restart before Andrea Petagna made it two goals in his last two Serie A appearances to punish his former club and claim the three points for the hosts.