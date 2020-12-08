Napoli plan January purchase of Hellas Verona forward

Napoli are reportedly interested in signing Hellas Verona attacker Mattia Zaccagni in the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old has had an impressive start to the 2020/21 season, scoring two goals and providing two assists in 10 Serie A matches so far, and he was also called up to the Italy squad by Azzurri coach Roberto Mancini for the international break in November.

According to SportMediaset, a deal for Zaccagni would be similar to the arrangement Napoli made with Hellas Verona for Kosovar defender Amir Rrahmani early in 2020.

The Ciucciarelli would intend to purchase the 25-year-old forward from the Gialloblu, leave him on loan at the Veronese club for the remainder of the 2020/21 campaign, and then recall him in the summer.

Zaccagni joined Hellas Verona from Bellaria Igea Marina in 2013 and he has had loan spells at Cittadella and Venezia. Originally a midfielder, he was been deployed in advanced roles under Mastini coach Ivan Juric.