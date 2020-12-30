Napoli striker’s Atletico Madrid move hits snag as Roma remain poised

The transfer of Arkadiusz Milik from Napoli to Atletico Madrid has been thrown into doubt, paving the way for Roma to move for the striker.

Milik is out of contract at the Stadio Partenopei at the end of the season and has shown no inclination to renew his deal, allowing him to move for free in the summer.

With Napoli keen to land a fee for the Poland international, a deal to offload him to Spanish club Atletico Madrid appeared to be in the offing, although Sky Sport Italia report that the transfer has hit a stumbling block.

The La Liga outfit are believed to be unwilling to meet Napoli’s €15 million valuation of Milik due to his availability for free in six months’ time, whilst Partenopei president Aurelio De Laurentiis is standing his ground on the fee.

This has allowed Serie A rivals Roma to reignite their interest in Milik after seeing a move for the 26-year-old collapse in September, but the Giallorossi are believed to only be monitoring his situation currently.

Atletico Madrid are keen to bring Milik in as a replacement for Spain international Diego Costa following the termination of his contract on Tuesday.