Nedved warns Juventus as they draw Porto in Champions League last 16

Juventus will face Porto in the last 16 of the Champions League, and Pavel Nedved has warned against complacency from the Bianconeri.

Juventus finished first in Group G ,ahead of Barcelona, and were paired against the Portuguese side, who came second in Group C behind Manchester City.

Andrea Pirlo’s team was handed the most favourable draw of Serie A’s three Champions League sides in Monday’s draw but Juventus’ vice president Pavel Nedved warns his players.

“It’s good to play in the last 16 but it’s also a tough phase because everyone can give you a hard time,” Juventus vice-presicent Nedved sais.

“In this phase of the Champions League all the teams are strong and we saw it last season as we were eliminated by Lyon.

“I know their coach Sergio Conceicao very well. We were teammates and his team is well organized.

“They’re gonna be two tough games. We’re favorites, but we have to be in great shape. We have to play against Porto the same way we did against Barcelona at Camp Nou, with our convictions and the willing to play our football.”

Juventus will play the first leg away on February 17 while the second leg is scheduled for March 9 in Turin.