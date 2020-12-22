Official: Napoli have points deduction overturned, Juventus game to be replayed

Napoli’s appeal against the decision to award Juventus a walkover win for their cancelled Serie A fixture has been successful, meaning the game will be replayed.

The Partenopei hadn’t been able to travel to Turin for the game on October 4, leading to its suspension. Napoli were then handed a walkover defeat and deducted a point for failing to fulfil the fixture.

Eljif Elmas and Piotr Zielinski had both tested positive for the coronavirus, just days after their fixture with Genoa, who has subsequently seen an explosion of the virus in their squad.

Napoli had seen two previous appeals rejected, but they have been successful at the third time of asking.

The change will see Napoli level with Roma on 24 points in Serie A, while Juventus will also go from 27 points to 24 as well, with the win being taken away from their total.

It remains to be seen when the game will be replayed.