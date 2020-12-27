Paris Saint-Germain line up Dybala and Eriksen moves

Paris Saint-Germain’s seemingly imminent appointment of Mauricio Pochettino is likely to see them turn to Serie A in order to add reinforcements in attack.

The Argentine is tipped to succeed Thomas Tuchel on the bench at the Parc des Princes, and Lionel Messi isn’t the club’s only target.

Turin based newspaper Tuttosport have reported that Juventus’ Paulo Dybala is one of their targets, and PSG are keeping close tabs on the situation surrounding his contract renewal with his current deal set to expire in 2022.

It is said that PSG are willing to offer 60 million euros to the Italian champions to land the No.10 and Pochettino’s project would have him as an important figure in the side alongside Neymar.

La Gazzetta dello Sport, meanwhile, are reporting that out of favour Inter midfielder Christian Eriksen is another of their targets. The Nerazzurri are willing to let the Dane leave on loan, and they could have ex-Roma, Empoli and Chievo player Leandro Paredes join in exchange.