Parma v Juventus: Official Line-Ups

Parma’s recent upturn in form faces the ultimate test this Saturday evening as they host Juventus at the Stadio Ennio Tardini.

Fabio Liverani’s side are still struggling to take maximum points from games, but they haven’t lost in their last four in Serie A, and will no doubt be looking to replicate the performance that saw them go two goals up against current leaders AC Milan a week ago.

Juventus, though, are still unbeaten in Serie A this season and can – temporarily – go within a point of the Rossoneri with a win ahead of their game at Sassuolo on Sunday.

Parma: Sepe; Iacoponi, Alves, Osorio, Gagliolo; Hernani, Sohm, Kurtic; Kucka; Cornelius, Gervinho.

Juventus: Buffon; Danilo, De Ligt, Bonucci, Sandro; Kulusevski, McKennie, Bentancur, Ramsey; Morata, Ronaldo.