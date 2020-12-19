Parma v Juventus: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

After their midweek draw against Atalanta, Juventus are out to get back on the winning trail when they travel to Parma on Saturday night (kick-off 20:45).

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Parma (4-3-1-2): Sepe; Iacoponi, Osorio, Bruno Alves, Gagliolo; Kucka, Hernani, Kurtic; Gervinho, Cornelius, Karamoh.

Unavailable: Grassi, Laurini, Nicolussi Caviglia, Pezzella, Scozzarella.

Juventus (4-4-2): Buffon; Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Chiesa, Bentancur, McKennie, Kulusevski; Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Unavailable: Arthur, Demiral, Dybala, Chiellini.

KEY STATISTICS

– Juventus have won six of their last eight Serie A matches against Parma (D1 L1), including the last two away games in a row against them.

– Juventus have won each of their last six Serie A games against Parma in their first of the two season meetings, keeping four clean sheets in the process.

– Parma have failed to score in three of their last six home matches against Juventus in Serie A, having scored at least one goal in 17 of their opening 19 home games against Juventus in the top flight.

– Among teams they have faced more than twice at home in Serie A, Juventus are the side Parma have the worst win percentage against: 28%, seven out of 25.

– Juventus are looking to keep a clean sheet on the road for the first time since June against Bologna in Serie A (11 games since then), while they last conceded at least one goal in 12 away games in a row in August 2010 (15).

– Parma have drawn 0-0 in three home consecutive games for the first time since 1996, while they’ve never had four in a row in Serie A; indeed, they are the side with the most 0-0’s this term (three).

– Juventus have drawn at least six of the first 12 Serie A games for the first time since 1984/85, when they finished the season in 6th position. Only twice in their history have they drawn seven of their first 13 matches of the season (in 1980/81 and 1965/66).

– Gervinho has scored three goals in his three matches with Parma against Juventus in Serie A, including his first brace with Parma in the top flight (in February 2019).

– Federico Chiesa has scored more goals than any other player born after 1996 in Serie A (27) – the last game between Parma and Juventus at “Tardini” stadium including his father Enrico was back in September 1998, as Parma won 1-0 thanks to a Dino Baggio goal.

– The first of Álvaro Morata’s three braces in Serie A came against Parma, when he netted twice in a 7-0 victory for Juventus in November 2014.