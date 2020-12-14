Pioli: It will be fascinating to go back to Belgrade

AC Milan will face Red Star Belgrade in the last 32 of Europa League, and coach Stefano Pioli believes his squad have shown what they can do in the competition.

The Rossoneri finished on top of Group G beating out Lille, Sparta Prague and Celtic, also find themselves top of Serie A after 11 games.

“It will be fascinating to go back to a city that represents one of the most important pages of AC Milan’s history,” Pioli said.

“They’re a well structured team, they’re leading their league but we proved that we can compete against any opponent.”

It will be the third time that Milan will have faced Red Star in European competition, and they are unbeaten in each of the four previous games and on both occasions – 1989 and 2007 – they managed to win the competition.

The first leg is scheduled for February 18 in Belgrade at 18:55 CET while the second leg is scheduled for February 25 in Milan at 21:00 CET.