Pioli: We didn’t expect AC Milan to get this many good results

Stefano Pioli has admitted that not even he could have predicted that AC Milan would start the 2020/21 season quite as well as they have.

The Rossoneri sit five points clear at the top of Serie A and clinched progression to the Europa League’s knockout rounds on Thursday evening as well, beating Sparta Prague to claim top spot.

“I always have a lot of confidence at the beginning of a season,” Pioli said after Thursday’s game.

“I have a serious, united and quality team. We’ve always had confidence.

“We didn’t think we’d get all of these results, but we’re very good at preparing for matches, forgetting them quickly and giving our all.

“I’m very happy. I’m working with a very serious group.”

Italian football has been hit by the recent passing of Paolo Rossi, and Pioli took a moment to remember the former Italy international.

“Paolo was always there to help you,” Pioli added. “He was always smiling, always calm and always determined.

“I think these are the most important things in our ob. Despite winning everything, Paolo was incredibly simple, and those people are the most important.”