Pirlo: Juventus had the wrong attitude against Fiorentina

Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo admits his side approached their match with Fiorentina with the wrong attitude after falling 3-0.

The Bianconeri fell in Serie A for the first time this season in spectacular fashion, with Juan Cuadrado’s early red card complicating matters for the home side.

“We started with the wrong attitude, so there can be no alibi,” he told Sky Sport Italia. “If you do that, then you end up in bad situations.

“It’s possible you can start thinking about your holidays in the last game before Christmas, but we were sluggish and once we were reduced to 10-men it was tough to come back.”

Juventus saw two penalty appeals waved away which prompted Pavel Nedved to leave the stands.

“The pictures are clear,” he added. “There was the sending off and maybe there were other incidents that could have gone our way, but I won’t comment on them.

“When you are left with 10-men there isn’t much to talk about in terms of skill and tactics. We showed something in the second half but the episodes decided the rest.”

The loss means Juventus could lose further ground in the chase for the Scudetto with AC Milan and Inter set to play on Wednesday.

“Now we will have our holidays and recharge our batteries,” he stated. “Then we will restart and look at the mistakes we’ve made, where we can improve and continue forward.

“We think we are a strong team, but if Milan and Inter are up there it means they’ve done better than us so far. You can’t deny that they are now the favourites.”