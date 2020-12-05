Pirlo: Juventus youngsters play because we have the Under-23 team

Andrea Pirlo has said that Juventus having a B team makes it easier for him to integrate youngsters into the senior squad.

The 41-year-old was initially brought in to coach the Under-23 squad, but less than a week later, he was promoted to the senior role as the replacement for Maurizio Sarri.

“They play because Juventus built the second team to draw from that,” Pirlo told Juventus TV.

“It was a corporate move to make the whole youth movement grow and therefore it’s easier for a coach when you need to get some guys in.

“It makes a good impression on both them and society.”

One of the youngsters he has promoted recently is Romanian defender Radu Dragusin, who appeared in Juventus’ 3-0 victory against Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League.

“Dragusin is a very strong player physically, he is very young and has to grow on a technical level, but training every day with great champions, he will have time to succeed at it,” Pirlo said.