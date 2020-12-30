Pochettino joining PSG should facilitate swap for Inter midfielder

With incoming arrival of Mauricio Pochettino as the new Paris Saint-Germain coach, a swap between Inter playmaker Christian Eriksen and Les Parisiens central midfielder Leandro Paredes is becoming likely.

The 28-year-old has struggled to adapt at the Nerazzurri and the Italian giants are more than happy to sell the attacking midfielder when the winter transfer window opens.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Inter are interested in acquiring Paredes from PSG and the probable appointment of Pochettino as the successor of Thomas Tuchel will help facilitate a swap with Eriksen.

It must be said though that the Ligue 1 side will not be in a rush to complete the deal as the Argentinian tactician will also take some time to assess the Paris-Saint Germain squad and study the French market.

Eriksen has not thrived under the coaching of Antonio Conte at the Biscione but he played his best football under Pochettino when they were at English club Tottenham Hotspur.