PODCAST: AC Milan are top at Christmas, Fiorentina thump Juventus

The fourth Forza Italian Football Podcast in ten days is here, as the guys sign off for 2020 with AC Milan sitting top of Serie A.

It’s just a two-man show for the midweek games, with Kevin Pogorzelski joining Conor Clancy to talk through a crazy Round 14.

Juventus were hammered at home to Fiorentina, Inter won to stay second, Roma and Sassuolo round out the top four, while Atalanta blew a 2-0 lead to draw at Bologna.

That and more in this (mid)week’s pod.

