PODCAST: AC Milan stumble at home to Parma, but Sassuolo and Verona march on

It was a pretty packed weekend of Serie A action and the first round of four in the space of ten days so the Forza Italian Football Podcast – and not for the last time before Christmas – is here to talk about it all.

Conor Clancy is joined by Kevin Pogorzelski and Vito Doria to chat AC Milan slipping up at home to Parma, Juventus’ win at Genoa, Cristiano Ronaldo’s four goals in a week, and all the rest too.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

Inter won at Cagliari, Sassuolo beat Benevento, Atalanta got back on track against a dreadful Fiorentina and Hellas Verona won again, this time at Lazio.

That and more in this week’s pod.

Don’t forget to subscribe on your preferred platform and of course, leave us a review!