PODCAST: Fetishising Cristiano Ronaldo

It’s the penultimate Forza Italian Football Podcast of the year!

There’s one more Round to play before Christmas, but Conor Clancy was joined by Kev Pogorzelski and Vito Doria to chat through all of Round 13’s action, and there was a lot to get through.

The Cristiano Ronaldo fanboys were out in full force as their Portuguese icon bagged twice away to Parma in a routine win that kept Juventus unbeaten in Serie A this season. Elsewhere, Inter and AC Milan both won as well, while Lazio saw off Napoli and Atalanta bounced back with a big comeback win over Roma.

That and more in this week’s pod.

