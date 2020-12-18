PODCAST: Midweek madness and draws aplenty

The Serie A matches are coming thick and fast in the buildup to Christmas, meaning the Forza Italian Football Podcast team are working overtime and we’re back again with a Round 12 pod.

It’s just a two-man show for the midweek games, with Kevin Pogorzelski staying up late to keep Conor Clancy company, and not for the first time.

The guys talked through all of the midweek action, which threw up seven draws from the ten games, including Juventus-Atalanta and even Genoa-AC Milan.

Inter went a point off top by downing Napoli, Torino lost again and Sampdoria managed to edge Verona.

That and more in this (mid)week’s pod.

