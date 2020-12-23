Prandelli: I wanted Fiorentina to be courageous against Juventus

Fiorentina coach Cesare Prandelli praised his side for the courage they showed during their convincing 3-0 victory over Juventus.

The Viola last defeated the Bianconeri in Turin 12 years ago when the Italian was on the bench, and the result on Tuesday night was no less important as it ended their run of eight matches without a victory.

Juan Cuadrado’s early sending off helped Fiorentina claim three points, but Prandelli highlighted that courage is needed to pull off certain results.

“I’m pleased because I asked my players to be courageous and they were,” he told the assembled press after the match. “Certain incidents can give you a hand, because it’s difficult to play with 10-men even if you are a great team.

“However we did very well. We were organized, aggressive and we showed a lot of desire to get this result.

“If we are able to show continuity then this is a match we will remember, it will make our podium. It’s up to us, there are a lot of positives from tonight.

“Now we will enjoy some time with our families and then look at the details after that.”

Dusan Vlahovic netted his third goal in as many matches and Prandelli was

“He’s always played well and had chances to score since I joined,” he added. “He is very determined and I think he is an important player.

“He’s young and if he continues like this he can be a top level player..”