Roma breathe sigh of relief as Pellegrini avoids serious injury

Roma are increasingly confident that midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini has not suffered a serious ankle injury after being forced off in their goalless draw against Sassuolo on Sunday.

The Italy international was caught by Pedro Obiang in a fiery Serie A encounter at the Stadio Olimpico and limped off in the 82nd minute, to be replaced by Amadou Diawara.

Whilst Roma feared that Pellegrini may have suffered significant damage to ligaments in his ankle, Vocegiallorossa.it report that an ultrasound carried out at the Giallorossi’s Trigoria training ground on Monday delivered promising news.

Pellegrini still has a large amount of swelling on his ankle but the prognosis is far more positive than initially feared and the likelihood of a serious injury has been almost ruled out.

The 24-year-old will continue to be monitored daily but could even feature against Bologna next Sunday should the swelling go down sufficiently.

A graduate of Roma’s academy, Pellegrini spent two seasons at Sassuolo before returning to the Lupi in 2017 and has made 121 appearances for his hometown club.