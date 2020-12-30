Roma coach Fonseca looking to reunite with Everton winger

Roma have targeted Everton winger Bernard as they look to strengthen their wide options in the January transfer window.

The Brazilian has fallen out of favour under Carlo Ancelotti at Goodison Park this season, with just a single Premier League start and four substitute appearances for the Toffees.

According to Il Tempo, Roma coach Paulo Fonseca has personally contacted Bernard’s agent with a view to bringing the 28-year-old to Serie A next month.

Fonseca coached Bernard at former club Shakhtar Donetsk prior to the Brazilian winger departing for Everton on a free transfer in 2018.

The former Atletico Mineiro star was a lynchpin of the first two of Fonseca’s three consecutive Ukrainian Premier League titles before joining Everton, and this strong relationship is thought to be a key factor in Roma’s approach.

Capped 14 times by Brazil, the diminutive winger has not featured for his country since the disastrous 7-1 World Cup Semi-Final defeat to Germany on home soil in 2014.