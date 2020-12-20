Roma lodge bid for FC Dallas starlet

Roma have made an approach for FC Dallas full-back Bryan Reynolds, with a view to signing the American in January.

The Giallorossi have sounded out the 19-year-old as they look to bolster their options at right-back, following Alessandro Florenzi’s loan move to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, and have already begun work on bringing Reynolds in from Major League Soccer.

According to MLSSoccer.com, Roma have submitted a bid of €7.5 million to FC Dallas for the teenager’s services, but face competition from French outfit Marseille.

A move for Reynolds would signal Roma’s first foray into the transfer market as they look to build on an impressive first half of the season.

Reynolds, a USA U18 international, made his debut for FC Dallas in 2019 and has gone on to represent the Toros 43 times, scoring once.

Roma are under the ownership of American Dan Friedkin following a takeover from compatriot James Pallotta in August.