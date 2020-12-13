Roma run riot in Bologna

Roma enjoyed a lively Sunday afternoon at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara as they beat Sinisa Mihajlovic’s Bologna 5-1.

The Giallorossi raced into a three-goal lead inside 15 minutes, catching their hosts cold from kick off.

Andrea Poli put the visitors ahead when he put through his own goal before Edin Dzeko and Lorenzo Pellegrini gave the visitors breathing room.

Bryan Cristante gave I Veltri hope when he returned Poli’s favour by scoring an own goal of his own, but it proved to be no more than a brief glimmer for the hosts.

Jordan Veretout made it four just ten minutes later and Henrikh Mkhitaryan grabbed Roma’s fifth before half time had even arrived.