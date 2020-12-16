Roma v Torino: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Two teams in vastly different spells of form meet at the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday night as high-flying Roma welcome struggling Torino to the capital (kick-off 20:45).

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Roma (3-4-2-1): Pau Lopez; Ibanez, Smalling, Mancini; Bruno Peres, Pellegrini, Veretout, Spinazzola; Pedro, Mkhitaryan; Dzeko.

Suspended: Cristante.

Unavailable: Mancini, Pastore, Santon, Zaniolo.

Torino (4-3-1-2): Sirigu; Singo, Bremer, Nkoulou, Rodriguez; Meité, Rincon, Linetty; Lukic; Bonazzoli, Belotti.

Unavailable: Ansaldi, Baselli, Millico, Verdi.

KEY STATISTICS

– After drawing both games 1-1 in the 2015 calendar year, Roma and Torino have not recorded a draw in any of their last nine Serie A matches in a draw: seven wins for the Giallorossi and two for the Granata.

– After a streak of nine straight defeats away against Roma in Serie A, Torino won last season’s match in January: the last time the Granata achieved two consecutive away wins against the Giallorossi in the top flight came back in 1969.

– Roma have not scored in two of their last eight league games but have netted at least twice in the other six (21 goals, 2.7 on average).

– Roma could keep a clean sheet in four straight Serie A home games for the first time since November 2014 – on the other side, they could also fail to score for two consecutive league matches at home for the first time since May 2007.

– Torino have conceded at least two goals in 19 games in 2020: only in 2017 (20) have they had more such games.

– Torino have conceded the most in this Serie A season (27 goals): each of the last three teams with at least 27 goals conceded after the first 11 Serie A matches of the season finished bottom of the table at the end of the campaign.

– Marco Giampaolo has lost seven of his first 11 Serie A games with Torino, a joint-negative record for a Granata in the three points per win era (like Moreno Longo, who also was defeated in the 12th game).

– With his goal against Bologna in the last round, Edin Dzeko reached 82 goals with Roma in Serie A, just one goal away from becoming the fourth highest scorer for the club in the competition (Vincenzo Montella, 83).

– Among the players with more than six goals in the top five European leagues, Torino forward Andrea Belotti is the one who has scored the fewest times away from home (1/8).

– Among the players with more than five goals in the Italian top flight in the three points era, only Nicolás López (75%) has scored more a higher share of his goals as a substitute in Serie than Torino forward Federico Bonazzoli (71.4%: five out of seven).