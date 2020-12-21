Rossi: Fiorentina is a second home for me, I want to prove I can still play

Former Fiorentina forward Giuseppe Rossi has said that he’d return to play at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in a heartbeat, still holding fond memories of his time there.

The American-born Italy international was on the books at La Viola between 2013 and 2017 and was loved by the club’s fans,

During the Zona Mista program on RTV38, Rossi was asked if he could return to Fiorentina.

“Where do I sign?” he joked. “It’s a second home for me. I fell in love there and lived there. There’s a desire to show people that I can still play, but mostly to myself.

“I’m ready for any challenge.”

Rossi was also asked about current Fiorentina patron Rocco Commisso, whom he believes is doing all he can for the club.

“It’s hard for him and for all of us fans to see Fiorentina with 11 points,” Rossi said. “He’s trying to do everything he can. We have to have faith in the team.

“I’m convinced that he’s not a lazy person who would allow heads to drop thinking that the season is over. Two important points have been picked up in the last two games, and we have to start from there.