Sampdoria v AC Milan: Official Line-Ups

Sampdoria host AC Milan at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Sunday evening in Week 10 of Serie A.

The Rossoneri are on top of the league with 23 points after nine matches while Il Doria are 11th with Cagliari on 11 points.

Sampdoria will be missing Keita Balde with a muscular injury while AC Milan will not have Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Rafael Leao, and Simon Kjaer available due to muscular injuries of their own.

Sampdoria: Audero; Bereszynski, A. Ferrari, Tonelli, Augello; Candreva, Thorsby, Adrien Silva, Jankto; Gabbiadini, Quagliarella

AC Milan: Donnarumma; Calabria, Gabbia, Romagnoli, Theo; Tonali, Kessie; Saelemaekers, Brahim, Calhanoglu; Rebic