Sassuolo coach refutes Napoli rumours

Roberto De Zerbi has shrugged off any talk of him coaching Napoli in the future, saying that the Partenopei are performing well with Gennaro Gattuso in charge.

The Sassuolo tactician has earned plaudits for his work at the Neroverdi since joining the Emilia-Romagna club in 2018 but he has no intention of coaching the club he played for from 2006 until 2010.

“I must say that Napoli is a very hot place, beautiful, and it remains in my heart,” De Zerbi told Sportitalia.

“I can’t not have a beautiful memory of it, I was happy there.

“I have binded myself to the Azzurri like all the other clubs in which I trained at but today the team is guided by a great coach like Gennaro Gattuso.

“I have an excellent rapport with him, I think that he is a wonderful person as well as a very valid professional.

“I wish nothing but the best for him and his Napoli.”