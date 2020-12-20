Sassuolo v AC Milan: Official Line-Ups

Sassuolo welcome AC Milan to the Mapei Stadium on Sunday hoping to become the first team to beat the league leaders in Serie A this season.

The Neroverdi have not recorded victory over Milan since March 2016 and have only won four of the 14 meetings since achieving promotion to Serie A seven years ago.

Milan are looking to extend their lead at the top of the table and earn a first victory in three matches, after rescuing late draws in their previous two outings.

Sassuolo: Consigli; Toljan, Marlon, Ferrari, Rogerio; Lopez, Bourabia; Berardi, Traore, Djuricic; Defrel

AC Milan: Donnarumma; Calabria, Kalulu, Romagnoli, Theo; Kessie, Tonali; Saelemaekers, Diaz, Calhanoglu; Leao