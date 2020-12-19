Sassuolo v AC Milan: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

After a mini blip of late, AC Milan will be eager to get back to winning ways, although the games don’t get any easier as they travel to Sassuolo on Sunday (kick-off 15:00).

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Sassuolo (4-2-3-1): Consigli; Toljan, Marlon, Ferrari, Rogerio; Maxime Lopez, Obiang; Berardi, Djuricic, Boga; Caputo.

Suspended: Locatelli.

Unavailable: Ricci, Romagna.

AC Milan (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Calabria, Kalulu, Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Tonali, Kessié; Saelemaekers, Calhanoglu, Rebic; Leao.

Unavailable: Ibrahimovic, Bennacer, Gabbia, Kjaer.

KEY STATISTICS

– After four wins in their first six Serie A matches against Milan (L2), Sassuolo have lost six of their next eight games (D2). The Neroverdi also failed to score in four of their last seven matches against The Rossoneri in the competition, after having found the net in each of their first seven meetings.

– Sassuolo have won only three of their last 14 Serie A home matches against Lombard teams (L11); the most recent home win for the Neroverdi against such opponents was back in March (3-0 vs Brescia), while the last home win against the Rossoneri was in March 2016 (2-0).

– Sassuolo have picked up only two points in their last nine league matches against teams starting top of the Serie A table at the beginning of the matchday, however those were in their last two meetings (2-2 against Juventus in December 2019 and 3-3 always against the Bianconeri in July).

– Among the teams currently in the top seven in the Serie A table, Sassuolo have won the fewest home games, just two (D2, L1).

– Milan have drawn their last two league games. The last time they went on a longer such streak was in January (three).

– Each of AC Milan’s last nine goals in Serie A have been netted by midfielders (four) or defenders (five) – the last AC Milan’s striker to have found the net is Zlatan Ibrahimovic v Napoli on November 22.

– Sassuolo are, with Parma, one of only two teams to have failed to score in Serie A home games since November (excluding penalties).

– Manuel Locatelli (born in 1998) – suspended for this match – is the youngest midfielder to have reach at least 100 Serie A appearances since 2015/16 to today. The first 48 of his 122 games in the top flight came with AC Milan, before moving on to Sassuolo.

– AC Milan are Domenico Berardi’s favourite opponent in Serie A. He has scored eight goals against the Rossoneri (more than any other current player) in his 12 appearances. However, none of these goals have come in his seven last matches against Milan in the competition.

– Milan are the team with the most goalscorers (five) born from 1/1/1999 in Serie A this season: Pierre Kalulu, Jens Petter Hauge, Brahim Díaz, Rafael Leão and Alexis Saelemaekers.