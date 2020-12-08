Serie A Player of the Week | Round 10

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic was named Player of the Week for Round 10 in Serie A, after helping Lazio to return to winning ways and start climbing towards the European qualification places.

The Biancocelesti suffered an embarrassing 3-1 defeat to Udinese the previous matchday, but the 25-year-old was in inspired form as they overcame newly promoted Spezia 2-1 at the Stadio Dino Manuzzi on Saturday afternoon.

On 15 minutes the Serbian international delivered a perfectly weighted through-ball that Lazio striker Ciro Immobile converted confidently and then stepped up to curl home a 25 yard free-kick just before half time.

The victory means that Lazio sit three points behind Juventus in the final Champions League qualification spot and will provide a confidence before their final group fixture versus Club Brugge on Tuesday evening, as they look to reach the knockout stages.