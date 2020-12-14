Serie A Player of the Week | Round 11

Despite giving up a two-goal lead to Serie A leaders AC Milan on Sunday night, the performance of Parma midfielder Hernani was still enough to be awarded Player of the Week for Round 11.

The Ducali were just moments from becoming the first side to defeat the Rossoneri this season at San Siro, until an injury-time goal from Theo Hernandez secured a 2-2 draw and render the Brazilian’s contribution to the visitors efforts almost redundant.

A dominant performance from midfield started perfectly for the 26-year-old, as he managed to burst into the Milan box unmarked to give Parma the lead on 13 minutes and then assisted Jasmin Kurtic.

Similar to the first half, the Gialloblu struck early, when Hernani found himself on the right hand side of midfield and curled a wonderful cross onto the head of the Slovenian.