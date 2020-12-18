Serie A Player of the Week | Round 12

Two goals from Mattia Destro secured Genoa an unexpected draw against Serie A leaders AC Milan on Wednesday night, as the striker is named Player of the Week for Round 12.

With the Grifone struggling to lift themselves from the relegation zone, the visit of the Rossoneri was unlikely to lift the pressure on coach Rolando Maran and a 2-2 draw at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris provided another welcome point.

Former Milan striker, Destro, even gave the hosts the lead two minutes after half-time, tapping home from close range after goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma could only divert a shot into his path.

Although Milan drew level within five minutes, it was the 29-year-old again who gave Genoa another lead in the 60th minute by directing a powerful header past a helpless Donnarumma once more.