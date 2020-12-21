Serie A Player of the Week | Round 13

Despite arriving from the substitutes bench at half-time, Josip Ilicic was named Player of the Week for Matchday 13, after playing a crucial role in Atalanta’s 4-1 win over Roma on Sunday evening.

La Dea have struggled to display their freescoring talents at times this season, but with the Slovenian back in full swing the Serie A goals came flowing back again at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’Italia.

Trailing the Giallorossi 1-0 at the break, the 32-year-old played a perfectly weighted through ball for Duvan Zapata to fire home an equaliser on 59 minutes and then crossed for Robin Gosens to head the hosts in front.

After Luis Muriel had added a third goal, Ilicic decided it was his turn to get on the scoresheet and jinked his way through a crowd of Roma players, before drilling a low shot into the net.