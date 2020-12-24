Serie A Player of the Week | Round 14

Junior Messias gave Crotone the perfect Christmas present, playing a crucial role as they rose from the foot of the Serie A table, and was named Player of the Week for Round 14.

Lo Squalo Calabrese overcame Parma 2-1 at the Stadio Ezio Scida on Tuesday evening to send fellow strugglers Torino bottom, with the Brazilian scoring both goals.

In the first top-flight meeting between the two sides, the 29-year-old controlled a low cross almost instantly and fired past Gialloblu goalkeeper Sepe to give the hosts a 24th minute lead.

Then, just before half-time, Messias bettered his first effort, controlling a lofted pass on his chest and lobbing the bouncing ball precisely over a helpless Sepe.