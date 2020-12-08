Serie A Team of the Week | Round 10

AC Milan maintained top spot in Serie A with a 2-1 victory against Sampdoria while city rivals Inter secured a 3-1 win against Bologna.
Napoli comprehensively defeated Crotone 4-0, Juventus grabbed a late victory against Torino in the derby Della Mole, Lazio won 2-1 against Spezia, and Roma v Sassuolo ended scoreless.
Elsewhere, Hellas Verona and Fiorentina both drew 1-1 against Cagliari and Genoa respectively.
Here is the Team of the Week for Round 10 of the 2020/21 Serie A season, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation. Let us know your thoughts!
Gianluca Pegolo – Sassuolo
Despite his 39 years of age and not being the first choice for the Neroverdi, the veteran goalkeeper looked assured in goal.
Achraf Hakimi – Inter (2 Team of the Week appearances)
Made the most of his pace and drifted in from his right wing-back position to score twice for the Nerazzurri.
Nikola Milenkovic – Fiorentina
Contained the attacking threat of Genoa starlet Gianluca Scamacca and scored the equaliser at the death.
Alessandro Bastoni – Inter
Displayed composure and assurance in defence and attack. The Nerazzurri starlet was very confident advancing from his own half.
Juan Cuadrado – Juventus
Constantly possessed a threat down the right flank, even when the Bianconeri were trailing. Provided crosses for both La Vecchia Signora goals and had found the back of the net with a stunning volley but it was disallowed.
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic – Lazio
Won the ball in midfield before supplying the assist for Ciro Immobile’s goal and then doubled the lead for the Biancocelesti with a stupendous free-kick.
Franck Kessie – AC Milan (3 apps)
Another tireless performance from the Ivorian midfielder and he opened the scoring before half-time against Sampdoria.
Razvan Marin – Cagliari
Scored his first goal for the Isolani and impressed in open play with his ball distribution.
Hirving Lozano – Napoli
Utilised his pace to best effect on the right-wing and he scored the second goal of the match, taking his Serie A tally for the season to five.
Mattia Zaccagni – Hellas Verona
Provided some attacking spark for the Gialloblu and scored his second goal in as many games.
Lorenzo Insigne – Napoli (2 apps)
Opened the scoring with a sensational goal from outside of the penalty area and provided a fine assist for Hirving Lozano.