Serie A Team of the Week | Round 10

AC Milan maintained top spot in Serie A with a 2-1 victory against Sampdoria while city rivals Inter secured a 3-1 win against Bologna.

Napoli comprehensively defeated Crotone 4-0, Juventus grabbed a late victory against Torino in the derby Della Mole, Lazio won 2-1 against Spezia, and Roma v Sassuolo ended scoreless.

Elsewhere, Hellas Verona and Fiorentina both drew 1-1 against Cagliari and Genoa respectively.

Here is the Team of the Week for Round 10 of the 2020/21 Serie A season, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation. Let us know your thoughts!

Gianluca Pegolo – Sassuolo

Despite his 39 years of age and not being the first choice for the Neroverdi, the veteran goalkeeper looked assured in goal.

Achraf Hakimi – Inter (2 Team of the Week appearances)

Made the most of his pace and drifted in from his right wing-back position to score twice for the Nerazzurri.

Nikola Milenkovic – Fiorentina

Contained the attacking threat of Genoa starlet Gianluca Scamacca and scored the equaliser at the death.

Alessandro Bastoni – Inter

Displayed composure and assurance in defence and attack. The Nerazzurri starlet was very confident advancing from his own half.

Juan Cuadrado – Juventus

Constantly possessed a threat down the right flank, even when the Bianconeri were trailing. Provided crosses for both La Vecchia Signora goals and had found the back of the net with a stunning volley but it was disallowed.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic – Lazio

Won the ball in midfield before supplying the assist for Ciro Immobile’s goal and then doubled the lead for the Biancocelesti with a stupendous free-kick.

Franck Kessie – AC Milan (3 apps)

Another tireless performance from the Ivorian midfielder and he opened the scoring before half-time against Sampdoria.

Razvan Marin – Cagliari

Scored his first goal for the Isolani and impressed in open play with his ball distribution.

Hirving Lozano – Napoli

Utilised his pace to best effect on the right-wing and he scored the second goal of the match, taking his Serie A tally for the season to five.

Mattia Zaccagni – Hellas Verona

Provided some attacking spark for the Gialloblu and scored his second goal in as many games.

Lorenzo Insigne – Napoli (2 apps)

Opened the scoring with a sensational goal from outside of the penalty area and provided a fine assist for Hirving Lozano.