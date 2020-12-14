Serie A Team of the Week | Round 11

AC Milan held onto top spot in Serie A with a 2-2 draw against Parma while Inter won 3-1 against Cagliari and Napoli came back to defeat Sampdoria 2-1.

Juventus registered a 3-1 victory away to Genoa, Hellas Verona won 2-1 against Lazio, and Roma demolished Bologna 5-1.

Elsewhere, Udinese earned a 3-2 victory away to Torino, Atalanta crushed Fiorentina 3-0, and Crotone got their first victory of the season by thrashing Spezia 4-1.

Let us know your thoughts on the Team of the Week for Round 11 of the 2020/21 Serie A season, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation!

Marco Silvestri – Hellas Verona (5 Team of the Week appearances)

The Gialloblu goalkeeper made some outstanding saves and blocks despite the pressure placed upon him from the Lazio attack.

Robin Gosens – Atalanta (2 apps)

Was back to his best against Fiorentina, making his runs from the left flank and scoring the opening goal.

Rafael Toloi – Atalanta

Displayed the confidence to advance from his backline and he also sealed the victory for La Dea with the third goal of the game.

Theo Hernandez – AC Milan

Although his defensive game wasn’t overly impressive, his attacking strengths came to the forefront and he rescued a point for his team with two goals.

Weston McKennie – Juventus

Impressed with his work ethic and ball use. He assisted in the opening goal for Paulo Dybala with a downward header into the path of the Argentine.

Roberto Pereyra – Udinese

One of the inspirations for the Zebrette’s away victory against Torino, providing assists for Rodrigo De Paul and Ilija Nestorovski.

Nicolo Barella – Inter

The Sardinian midfielder helped the Nerazzurri overturn a 1-0 halt-time deficit against his old club. Grabbed the equaliser and also assisted in Danilo D’Ambrosio’s goal.

Hernani – Parma

Thanks to the Brazilian midfielder, the Ducali earned a shock 2-0 lead against AC Milan. Opened the scoring after running onto Gervinho’s cross and supplied the cross for Jasmin Kurtic to score the second.

Hirving Lozano – Napoli (5 apps)

Replaced Matteo Politano at half-time and inspired the comeback against Sampdoria, scoring the equaliser and then providing the winner for Andrea Petagna.

Junior Messias – Crotone (2 apps)

Inspired the Calabrian side’s first Serie A victory of the season with two fine goals. The Spezia defence could not handle his speed and skill.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan – Roma (3 apps)

The Armenian again showed important his creativity is to the Giallorossi. Assisted for Jordan Veretout for the Lupi’s fourth goal and then scored the fifth for his team.