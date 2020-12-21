Serie A Team of the Week | Round 13

AC Milan remain on top of Serie A with a 2-1 victory against Sassuolo while Inter also got a 2-1 win against Spezia and Juventus thumped Parma 4-0.

Atalanta defeated Roma 4-1, Lazio scored two without reply against Napoli, Sampdoria won 3-1 against Crotone, and Benevento beat Genoa 2-0.

Let us know your thoughts on the Team of the Week for Round 13 of the 2020/21 Serie A season, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation!

Pierluigi Gollini – Atalanta (2 Team of the Week appearances)

After conceding a goal early, he recovered well and made some fine saves.

Achraf Hakimi – Inter (3 apps)

Came to life in the second half and scored the first goal for the Nerazzurri after a bursting run from the right flank.

Kamil Glik – Benevento (2 apps)

Thwarted the Genoa attacks with great experience and made the right anticipations.

Adam Marusic – Lazio

Contributed offensively and kept close guard to Napoli winger Matteo Politano. Assisted in the opening goal for Ciro Immobile.

Jakub Jankto – Sampdoria (2 apps)

Was involved in two of the three Doriani goals. Provided the cross for Mikkel Damsgaard to score the first one and the Czech midfielder grabbed the second.

Luis Alberto – Lazio (2 apps)

Influential in midfield and scored the second goal for the Biancocelesti.

Rodrigo Bentancur – Juventus

Operated as the metronome of the Bianconeri midfield. Passed the ball shrewdly and effectively.

Rafael Leao – AC Milan (3 apps)

Scored the fastest goal in Serie A history after six seconds and remained a danger throughout the match.

Josip Ilicic – Atalanta

Turned the game around when he came on. Provided two assists and scored a lovely solo goal.

Alvaro Morata – Juventus

Participated in the attacking play of his team and was involved in the goals. Supplied the cross for Cristiano Ronaldo’s first goal and he sealed the victory with a header of his own.

Cristiano Ronaldo – Juventus (2 apps)

After scoring four goals from the penalty spot and having one saved in his last three competitive games, the Portuguese great scored two fine goals from open play. The first was a header from Morata’s cross and then he ran onto an Aaron Ramsey pass for the second.