Serie A Team of the Week | Round 14

AC Milan squandered a 2-0 lead against Lazio but still managed to win 3-2 while Inter won 2-1 against Hellas Verona and Juventus lost 3-0 to Fiorentina.

Atalanta blew a 2-0 lead and drew 2-2 with Bologna, Roma defeated Cagliari 3-2, and Sassuolo beat Sampdoria 3-2.

Elsewhere, Crotone and Genoa won 2-1 against Parma and Spezia respectively, and Benevento won 2-0 away to Udinese.

Let us know your thoughts on the Team of the Week for Round 14 of the 2020/21 Serie A season, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation!

Alex Cordaz – Crotone

The Squali goalkeeper was hard to beat in their first Serie A stint and he showed that he is still as important as ever on their return to the Italian top flight.

Milan Skriniar – Inter

Should have done better on the Hellas Verona goal but he redeemed himself by scoring the winner for the Nerazzurri with a looping header.

Gaetano Letizia – Benevento (3 Team of the Week apps)

Limited the influence of Udinese captain Kevin Lasagna and sealed the victory for the Stregoni with a shot from a tight angle.

Domenico Criscito – Genoa

Bounced back after struggling the second half and scored the winner for the Grifone from the penalty spot.

Rick Karsdorp – Roma

Demonstrated that his strengths are in attacking than in defending on the right flank. Played a part in the first Giallorossi goal and then provided a low cross for Edin Dzeko for the second one.

Hakan Calhanoglu – AC Milan

The Turkish international was involved in all three Rossoneri goals. Assisted for Ante Rebic as well as Hakan Calhanoglu and scored the second goal from the penalty spot.

Luis Alberto – Lazio (3 apps)

Did not deserve to be on the losing side. Possessed the attacking spark in midfield and pulled the score back to 2-1, inspiring the comeback against AC Milan.

Franck Ribery – Fiorentina (3 apps)

The French veteran was influential throughout the Gigliati’s demolition of Juventus. Provided the assist for Dusan Vlahovic to score the opener.

Junior Messias – Crotone (3 apps)

The Calabrian side earned a much-needed victory thanks to his brace. The first goal came from an excellent turn and shot and the second was an audacious lob over Parma goalkeeper Luigi Sepe.

Francesco Caputo – Sassuolo (2 apps)

The Neroverdi striker showed how important and influential he is when he is fit. Assisted for the first goal by Hamed Traore and scored the second goal against Sampdoria.

Luis Muriel – Atalanta (2 apps)

Demonstrated that he could make an impact as a starter, not just as a super-sub. La Dea were able to take a 2-0 thanks to the brace from the Colombian.