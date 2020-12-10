Sparta Prague v AC Milan: Official Line-Ups

AC Milan will wrap up the group stages of the Europa League with a tough trip to the Czech Republic on Thursday evening as they look to make it four wins from six games in the competition when they face Sparta Prague at the Generali Ceska Pojistovna Arena.

The Rossoneri, who have already secured a place in the round of 32, currently sit second in their group behind Lille, but a victory in Prague would see Stefano Pioli’s men top the table if the French club fail to beat Celtic.

In stark contrast the hosts enter the game with only pride to play for having lost three of their previous five contests in the competition, including a 3-0 defeat to their visitors at the Stadio San Siro in October.

The Rossoneri will be looking to continue the wonderful run of form that has seen them lose only one game in all competitions since the beginning of the 2020/21 campaign and will be firm favourites to take all three points.

Sparta Prague: Heca – Vitík, Plechaty, Lischka – Wiesner, Sacek, Soucek, Karabec, Polidar – Mincev, Plavsic.

Milan: Tatarusanu; Conti, Kalulu, Duarte, Dalot; Krunic, Tonali; Castillejo, Maldini, Hauge; Colombo