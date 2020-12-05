Tottenham look to Juventus and Inter for reinforcements

Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira and Inter defender Milan Skriniar are reportedly linked with moves to English side Tottenham Hotspur in the January transfer window.

Spurs tried to purchase the Slovakian centre-back from the Nerazzurri in the summer but both clubs were not able to come to an agreement while the former German international has been phased out of the Bianconeri squad and his contract expires in June 2021.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho wants the squad to be strengthened in January and his preferred targets are players with Serie A experience.

Khedira has been with Juventus since the summer of 2015 but he has had experience working with ‘The Special One’ at Real Madrid from 2010 until 2013.

Meanwhile, Skriniar is no longer a regular starter at Inter and he has not been able to adapt to Nerazzurri coach Antonio Conte’s usage of a back three.

Tottenham are equal first in the Premier League with Liverpool on 21 points after 10 matches.