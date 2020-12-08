Vieri: Lukaku is the best striker in the world

Former Inter and Italy striker Christian Vieri is claiming that Romelu Lukaku is the best centre-forward in the world.

The 27-year-old Belgian international has scored eight goals in nine Serie A matches so far for the Nerazzurri in 2020/21 and one of the club’s former heroes rates him higher than some of the world’s other elite strikers.

“In my opinion, Lukaku is the best striker in the world,” Vieri said on Twitch as reported by fcinternews.it. “Better than [Harry] Kane, [Robert] Lewandowski, and [Luis] Suarez.

“He is unmarkable. He has too much physical strength and speed compared to the others; he is a beast.

“Taking away [Lionel] Messi and [Cristiano] Ronaldo, it is Lukaku who is the best in the world in scoring goals.

“I put [Erling] Haaland in second place, but the Belgian is stronger. The others you can mark, Lukaku you can’t.”

Vieri scored 123 goals in 190 competitive matches with Inter from 1999 to 2005.