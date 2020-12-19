Young: I try to work everyday at Inter and stay humble

Inter’s Ashley Young has said that he prefers to remain humble and keep an open mind while he is at training with the Nerazzurri.

The 35-year-old joined the Biscione from Manchester United in January, and although he has started on numerous occasions under coach Antonio Conte since his arrival, he is still learning new aspects about the technical and tactical nature of Italian football.

“I try to work every day, remaining humble,” Young told Inter’s matchday magazine. “It allows you to always learn.”

Young has been in Italy for over a year but he still has a preference for the food that he was used to eating growing up.

“I love the Jamaican dishes my mother cooks,” he said.

“She makes them for me wherever I am also when I am far away from home.”

Young has played 14 competitive matches so far in 2020/21 and provided two assists. Inter will play against Spezia in Serie A on Sunday afternoon.