Zaniolo: I will return for Roma before the European Championship

Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo has said that he will make his Giallorossi return prior to the European Championship in 2021.

The 21-year-old injured his left knee in Italy’s 1-0 victory against the Netherlands in the Nations League in September and he has recently been doing his recovery at the Lupi’s training ground at Trigoria.

“I am not in a hurry, I am working well,” Zaniolo told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Everyday I come to Trigoria. After the last visit to Innsbruck, Austria, the load will start to increase and when the right and left leg have the same strength and my mind is ready, I will re-enter with calm.

“I have a career ahead, there is no need to force myself and get caught in the desire to play 2-3 matches.

“My career is in the balance, my future. More or less in April at the latest in time for the Euros.”

Multiple cities around Europe were expected to host Euro 2020 this year but the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the tournament being rescheduled for the following year.